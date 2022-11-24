BSNL-BBNL merger close to finalisation, Deloitte to submit report on Friday

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) and Bharat Broadband Network's (BBNL) to set up the country's largest optic fibre cable (OFC) network is reportedly close to finalisation. According to a report in Hindu BusinessLine (BL), has been tasked working out the modalities and creating a company that would help in expanding the government's digital reach under .

"The valuation report to determine the swap ratio and valuation of assets and liabilities is underway and will be submitted by November 25 to BSNL, and the draft scheme of along with the Board report by December 18. This has to be undertaken by Deloitte," the source told BL.

On July 27, the government approved a (DoT) proposal for the "Revival of and of with BSNL". was reportedly made responsible for fibre services in all villages.

Since August, has terminated the deputation of 36 Indian Telecom Service officers. They have joined . It has been decided that BSNL, and DoT officials would meet every Wednesday.

"BBNL relieved 35 ITS officers on September 30 from its strength; all 35 ITS officers joined BSNL on October 1. Also, to expedite the process of the merger in time bound manner a Committee has been constituted and to closely watch and monitor the progress and to supplement the Transaction Adviser’s (Deloitte) efforts, it was decided that the committee shall have meetings on every Wednesday," another source told BL.

In 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that under the project, all the villages in the country would be connected through optical fibre within 1,000 days.