WHO says Covid19 fatalities in Africa surged amid new virus strains
Business Standard

Latest news LIVE: Bengal bandh; Sitharaman statement on Budget 2021 & more

FM Sitharaman will reply to the discussion on Union Budget in Rajya Sabha today. Meanwhile, Left Front has called for 12-hour West Bengal bandh. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news

Topics
top news of the day | Today News | Budget 2021

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a case containing a tablet device, during the Budget Session of the Parliament
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a case containing a tablet device, during the Budget Session of the Parliament

Left and Congress activists demanding jobs clashed with the police in central Kolkata's Esplanade area Thursday as they tried to break barricades on their way to state secretariat Nabanna, resulting in injuries to several participants and also the police. Condemning the brutal attacks on students and young men and women by the "police force of the Trinamool Congress government", Left Front Chairman Biman Bose announced a 12- hour West Bengal bandh by the Left and associate parties from 6 am today in protest.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reply to the discussion on Union Budget in Rajya Sabha today.

A special court has summoned former ICICI Bank chief executive officer Chanda Kochhar, Videocon Group Chairman Venugopal Dhoot, and some others today in a money-laundering case in which they have been implicated.

The hearing in the bail petition of jailed RJD president Lalu Prasad in Dumka treasury case of the fodder scam was deferred to February 12 by the Jharkhand High Court last week.

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.

First Published: Fri, February 12 2021. 07:03 IST

