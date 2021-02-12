Latest news LIVE: Bengal bandh; Sitharaman statement on Budget 2021 & more

-
-
Left and Congress activists demanding jobs clashed with the police in central Kolkata's Esplanade area Thursday as they tried to break barricades on their way to state secretariat Nabanna, resulting in injuries to several participants and also the police. Condemning the brutal attacks on students and young men and women by the "police force of the Trinamool Congress government", Left Front Chairman Biman Bose announced a 12- hour West Bengal bandh by the Left and associate parties from 6 am today in protest.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reply to the discussion on Union Budget in Rajya Sabha today.
A special court has summoned former ICICI Bank chief executive officer Chanda Kochhar, Videocon Group Chairman Venugopal Dhoot, and some others today in a money-laundering case in which they have been implicated.
The hearing in the bail petition of jailed RJD president Lalu Prasad in Dumka treasury case of the fodder scam was deferred to February 12 by the Jharkhand High Court last week.
