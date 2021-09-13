Bumper-to-bumper cover for new vehicles not mandatory: Madras HC

-
ALSO READ
Madras HC puts order on bumper-to-bumper cover for new vehicles on hold
Bajaj Auto Q4 profit up 2% YoY to Rs 1,332 cr; Ebitda margin slips 90 bps
At Rs 105.52 a litre, faraway depots make Sri Ganganagar's petrol costliest
Indian Oil asks Gujarat pump dealers to desist from one-day weekly protest
Bajaj Auto's net profit doubles in Q1 to Rs 1,061 cr; forays into EV space
-
Bumper-to-bumper insurance cover for new vehicles will not be mandatory as suggested by the Madras High Court in its order last month. Instead, the decision to make it mandatory or not will be left to the legislators and the parliament.
On Monday, the court decided to modify its order, which had said that whenever a new vehicle is sold after 1.9.2021, it is mandatory for coverage of bumper-to-bumper insurance every year, in addition to covering the driver, passengers, and owner of the vehicle, for a period of five years.
This comes after General Insurance Council (GI Council) moved the high court seeking clarifications on the order passed last month, which made the auto dealer anxious ahead of the festive season.
Sources aware of the development had said that GI Council wanted to clarify what the court means by bumper-to-bumper. It wanted to know if the court was referring to package policies -- own damage and motor third party -- when it said bumper-to-bumper cover. The council had also asked the court to grant the insurance companies 90 days time to effect changes in the computer system after due approval from the insurance regulator.
The order had made the auto dealers anxious because they feared if it were implemented in letter and spirit, owning a new car would become expensive and this will hurt them even more at a time when the auto industry has been battered by the pandemic. Insurers welcomed the judgment but said the best way to move forward would be by consultating with the insurance regulator. It would have been a huge positive for the industry given that almost 40 per cent of vehicles are uninsured, according to industry estimates.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU