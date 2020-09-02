JUST IN
Govt bans PUBG and 117 other apps linked to China, citing security
Business Standard

Cabinet approves J&K Official Languages Bill to include Kashmiri, Dogri

"Inclusion of Dogri, Hindi and Kashmiri as official languages in Jammu and Kashmir is a fulfillment of a long-pending public demand," said Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh

ANI  |  General News 

Code on Wages Bill gets cabinet nod in a bid to revive labour law reform
"This has been done based on public demand," Javadekar added.

Union Cabinet has approved the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill 2020 in which five languages Urdu, Kashmiri, Dogri, Hindi and English will be official languages, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. The Bill will be introduced in Parliament soon, he added.

"Inclusion of Dogri, Hindi and Kashmiri as official languages in Jammu and Kashmir is not only a fulfillment of a long-pending public demand but also in keeping with the spirit of equality ushered after Aug 5, 2019," said Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh.

Briefing on another decision by the Union Cabinet, Javadekar said, "Union Cabinet has approved three MoUs - one between Textile Ministry and Japan for quality evaluation method, between Mining Ministry and Finland and between Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and Denmark.

First Published: Wed, September 02 2020. 17:59 IST

