Cabinet clears Rs 4,500-cr PLI scheme for solar PV modules manufacturing

The on Wednesday approved a production linked incentive (PLI) scheme with an outlay of Rs 4,500 crore to add 10,000 MW capacity of integrated solar PV modules manufacturing plants.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal gave details of the PLI scheme ' Programme on High Efficiency Solar PV Modules' with an outlay of Rs 4,500 crore.

The government said that this decision will add 10,000 MW capacity of integrated solar PV manufacturing plants and bring direct investment of around Rs 17,200 crore in solar PV manufacturing.

The PLI scheme is likely to create direct employment of around 30,000 and indirect employment of 1.2 lakh, according to the government.