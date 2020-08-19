Cabinet eases procedure of selection for Railways, PSU bank jobs

With the youth facing job crises due to Covid-19-induced lockdowns, the union on Wednesday tried to ease the process of selection of non-gazetted staff in the biggest recruiters -- railways, banks and those chosen through staff selection commission. Later, the process may also be used for hiring hands in other public sector undertakings, state governments as well as private sector enterprises.

The approved the creation of Recruitment Agency (NRA) for conducting a common eligibility test (CET) for these jobs, said information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar and minister of state in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh.

The NRA will have representatives from the ministry of railways, department of financial services, the staff selection commission (SSC), the railway recruitment board (RRB) and the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

The NRA will conduct entrance tests and there will be further tests conducted separately depending on the specialization required for these jobs.

CET will screen and shortlist candidates for the Group B and Group C (non-technical) posts.

For now, the scores of the common test will be used by three major recruitment agencies -- railways IBPS and SSC, but other agencies would be included over a period of time.

Railways is the biggest recruiter in India. At present, recruitment process in Railways is being done regularly

through authorized recruiting agencies namely Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), RRBs and Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs).

The number of candidates empanelled for various posts in Railways during the last three years was 84,534 and in current year it is expected to be 18,268 (provisional).

During 2017-18, two centralized employment notifications (CENs) for 1,27,573 combined vacancies of various Group ‘C’ including Level-1 post (mainly in safety categories) were notified by RRBs. Another five CENs covering 1,56, 138 vacancies of various Group ‘C’ including Level-1 posts (mainly in safety categories) were notified in 2018-19.

In the long run, the CET score could be shared with other recruiting agencies in the Central government, state governments/Union Territories, Public Sector Undertakings and Private Sector,

"The Recruitment Agency will prove to be a boon for crores of youngsters. Through the Common Eligibility Test, it will eliminate multiple tests and save precious time as well as resources. This will also be a big boost to transparency," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

This is a move that will have a long-lasting impact. This will save huge time and money for job seekers, who are currently applying for multiple tests. For the government too, it will be a huge saving of resources, said Amitabh Khare, former executive director of the Railway Recruitment Board.

The government has sanctioned a sum of Rs 1,517.57 crore for setting up the Recruitment Agency (NRA), which will be headquartered in Delhi.

According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), nearly five million salaried employees lost their jobs in July, reversing a brief recovery in hirings in June.

As many as 6.1 million young people (15-24 years) may lose jobs in India in 2020 if containment of virus takes six months or roughly till September, projected a report by Asian Development Bank (ADB) and International Labour Organisation (ILO).

FRP for Sugarcane:

The decided to increase the minimum price sugar mills pay to sugarcane growers also known as Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) by Rs 10 per quintal to Rs 285 for the next marketing year starting October 2020.

The FRP is linked to a basic recovery rate of 10 per cent.

Recovery rate is the amount of sugar that a sugarcane fetches and higher the quantum of sugar derived from sugarcane, greater the price it fetched in the market.

In respect of sugar mills which have a recovery of more than 10 per cent, the FRP will be increased by Rs 2.85 for every 0.1 per cent increase in recovery above 10 per cent, the food ministry clarified.

In the same manner, FRP will be reduced by Rs 2.85 for every 0.1 per cent decline in recovery below 10 per cent. But, this will be limited only upto 9.5 per cent.

For those sugar mills, which have a recovery of less than 9.5 percent for the 2020-21 season, the FRP has been fixed at Rs 270.75 per quintal.

Leasing of three airports:

The Cabinet approved leasing of three airports -- Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram -- for operation, management and development to Adani Enterprises Ltd, which is declared as the successful bidder in a global competitive bidding conducted by the Airports Authority of India, for a period of 50 years.

