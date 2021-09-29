Cabinet nod to 'PM Poshan' scheme for providing cooked meals to school kids

-
ALSO READ
A chicken and egg situation: Problems in mid-day meal scheme implementation
Smriti Irani launches Poshan 2.0, urges districts to set up Poshan Vatikas
Over 1.40 mn anganwadi workers now on Poshan tracker app: Smriti Irani
Centre to transfer Mid-day meal cooking cost directly to students' accounts
Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE: Anurag Thakur takes charge as new I&B minisiter
-
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the roll-out of the 'PM POSHAN in Schools' scheme that will provide hot cooked meal to students of elementary classes in government and government-aided schools across the country.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The existing mid-day meal scheme will be subsumed into the PM Poshan Shakti Nirman scheme with the addition of several new components in it, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said after the meeting.
"The CCEA, chaired by Prime Minister, has approved the continuation of 'National Scheme for PM POSHAN in Schools' for the five years, from 2021-22 to 2025-26, with a financial outlay of Rs 54061.73 crores from the central government and Rs 31,733.17 crore from the state governments and union territory administrations," the government said in a statement.
The central government will also bear the additional cost of about Rs 45,000 crore on food grains.
"Therefore, the total scheme budget will amount to Rs 1,30,794.90 crore," the statement added.
The PM POSHAN scheme will cover all school children studying in classes 1-8 of government and government-aided schools.
"The scheme will cover about 11.80 crore children studying in 11.20 lakh schools across the country," the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU