Cabinet reshuffle LIVE: PM Modi set to bring big changes in his team

PM Modi's Cabinet reshuffle LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to chair a Cabinet meeting, hours before the expected reshuffle

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Parliament
Cabinet reshuffle LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet reshuffle at 6 pm today, the first in his second term, will bring in big changes with an eye on political and administrative challenges, apart from the upcoming elections. The exercise comes against the backdrop of a massive review, which has stretched for weeks, undertaken by the BJP top brass of the works of Union ministers and the organisation amid the Covid-19 pandemic. According to reports, the new cabinet will have a special focus on the representation of ‘soshit, pidit, vanchhit and adivasi’ (underprivileged and tribal communities). The current strength of the Council of Ministers is 53, including Modi, and its maximum number can be 81.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates on Modi government's cabinet reshuffle

