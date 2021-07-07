- Cabinet reshuffle LIVE updates: PM Modi set to bring big changes amid Covid
- Rahul slams govt on fuel price hike; says centre runs on 'tax extortion'
- China indulging in 'unrestricted warfare' against India, says report
- ED arrests NCP leader Khadse's son-in-law in money laundering case
- CCEA, Union Cabinet meetings scheduled for today stand cancelled
- Fuel price hike: Petrol price crosses Rs 100/litre mark in Delhi
- Krishna water dispute: BJP terms deployment of security 'photo opportunity'
- Mehul Choksi moves Dominica high court to quash proceedings against him
- Is state land 'paternal property' of executive? Bombay HC asks Maha govt
- TMC leader Kunal Ghosh visits solicitor general's residence; denied entry
Cabinet reshuffle LIVE: PM Modi set to bring big changes in his team
PM Modi's Cabinet reshuffle LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to chair a Cabinet meeting, hours before the expected reshuffle
Topics
Cabinet | Union Cabinet | Narendra Modi
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Cabinet reshuffle LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet reshuffle at 6 pm today, the first in his second term, will bring in big changes with an eye on political and administrative challenges, apart from the upcoming elections. The exercise comes against the backdrop of a massive review, which has stretched for weeks, undertaken by the BJP top brass of the works of Union ministers and the organisation amid the Covid-19 pandemic. According to reports, the new cabinet will have a special focus on the representation of ‘soshit, pidit, vanchhit and adivasi’ (underprivileged and tribal communities). The current strength of the Council of Ministers is 53, including Modi, and its maximum number can be 81.
Stay tuned for LIVE updates on Modi government's cabinet reshuffle
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More