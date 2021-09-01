Smriti Irani launches Poshan 2.0, urges districts to set up Poshan Vatikas

-
ALSO READ
Over 1.40 mn anganwadi workers now on Poshan tracker app: Smriti Irani
UNICEF says malnutrition spikes for Haiti kids amid Covid pandemic
1,023 fast-track courts financially supported under Nirbhaya Fund: Irani
Smriti Irani says Rahul Gandhi's 'north-south' remark an 'insult' to Amethi
Bill to amend juvenile justice law comes up for consideration in LS
-
Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Tuesday urged all aspirational districts of the country to make a commitment to establish a Poshan Vatika (nutrition garden) during the nutrition month starting from September 1 for the protection of Severe Actual Malnourished (SAM) children.
While inaugurating Poshan 2.0, National Conference, Irani said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants the empowerment of women in all fields and urged states to take up Nutrition Month, starting from September 1.
Addressing the press conference, Irani said, "According to a 2010 World Bank report, India suffered an economic loss of Rs 24,000 crore due to lack of toilets. According to the study of the year 2018, the GDP suffered a decline of four per cent due to malnutrition, but since 2018, even in the midst of the Covid-19 epidemic, a mass movement is going on against malnutrition. Carrying out 16 crore activities with public cooperation... All aspirational districts of the country should be committed to establishing a 'Poshan Vatika' (nutrition garden) during the nutrition month.
"Many have done tremendous work in identifying Severe Actual Malnourished (SAM) children, but only identifying is not enough. They need protection. And only our society can help in that. The number of such children in the country was earlier 80 lakh, which has now come down to 10 lakh. It reflects the honesty of working towards this issue. However, now the states can tell us about the exact number of such children, and how it has been reduced," she added.
"The ministry will also organise awareness programmes to emphasise the importance of early breastfeeding, the need for good nutrition in the first 1,000 days of a child's life, and measures to reduce anaemia in young women and children," she added further.
The Union Minister is chairing the National Conference of States/UTs in Kevadiya, Gujarat.
The key event began on August 31 with a tribute to the Iron Man of India, the great visionary, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity. Subsequently, the plantation of nutritive saplings - of each state by the WCD Ministers of state.
The three key missions of the conference are POSHAN 2.0, Mission Vatsalya and Mission Shakti.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU