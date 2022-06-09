Satyendar Jain complains of uneasiness in ED custody, taken to hospital

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, whose custodial remand was extended till June 13 on Thursday, was rushed to a nearby hospital after he complained of uneasiness while leaving the Rouse Avenue Court.

The minister was being taken to (ED)'s headquarters when he felt uneasy outside the court and was taken to the hospital by the ED officials.

Counsel appearing for Jain said that a bail application has been moved on his behalf.

Jain was produced before Rouse Avenue Court in the morning after the expiry of his custodial remand in connection with a money laundering case.

The ED had initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of the FIR registered by in 2017 under section 13(2) read with 13(1)(e) of the PC Act, 1988 against Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, and Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.

A charge sheet was filed by the on December 3, 2018 against Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, and other accused. It was alleged that Jain, while holding the office as a Minister in the Government of Delhi, during the period February 14, 2015 to May 31, 2017 had acquired assets which were disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The has accused Jain, his wife and other accused, for commission of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Earlier, the ED had provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to companies beneficially owned and controlled by Jain on March 31, 2022.

Jain was placed under arrest on May 30, 2022 by the ED under sections 19 of the PMLA. Further investigation in the matter is on.

