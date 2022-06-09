Satyendar Jain complains of uneasiness in ED custody, taken to hospital

-
ALSO READ
NSE scam: Delhi court reserves order on Subramanian's bail plea
ED makes third arrest in Bengal coal mining money laundering case
Avenue Supermarts shares rally over 10% after net profit rises in Q4
ED raids Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's residence in money laundering case
CBI to seek 2 week custodial remand of ex-NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna
-
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, whose custodial remand was extended till June 13 on Thursday, was rushed to a nearby hospital after he complained of uneasiness while leaving the Rouse Avenue Court.
The minister was being taken to Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s headquarters when he felt uneasy outside the court and was taken to the hospital by the ED officials.
Counsel appearing for Jain said that a bail application has been moved on his behalf.
Jain was produced before Rouse Avenue Court in the morning after the expiry of his custodial remand in connection with a money laundering case.
The ED had initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of the FIR registered by CBI in 2017 under section 13(2) read with 13(1)(e) of the PC Act, 1988 against Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, and Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.
A charge sheet was filed by the CBI on December 3, 2018 against Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, and other accused. It was alleged that Jain, while holding the office as a Minister in the Government of Delhi, during the period February 14, 2015 to May 31, 2017 had acquired assets which were disproportionate to his known sources of income.
The CBI has accused Jain, his wife and other accused, for commission of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Earlier, the ED had provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to companies beneficially owned and controlled by Jain on March 31, 2022.
Jain was placed under arrest on May 30, 2022 by the ED under sections 19 of the PMLA. Further investigation in the matter is on.
--IANS
atk/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU