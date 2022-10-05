25 killed as bus carrying marriage party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

-
ALSO READ
25 people dead in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district bus accident
24 injured as bus overturns in Uttarakhand's Pauri, no casualty reported
NGT asks panel to monitor Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydro-Electric project
Former RBI deputy governor Kanungo, Kaushik Dutta join BharatPe board
Mother being natural guardian of child has right to decide surname: SC
-
At least 25 people were killed and 20 others injured when a bus carrying 45-50 members of a marriage party fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district, police said on Wednesday.
The bus was on its way to Kanda village in Bironkhal from Laldhang town in Haridwar when it fell into a 500-metre gorge near Simri bend at around 7 pm on Tuesday, they said.
Rescue operations were carried out throughout the night, police said, adding four bodies have been retrieved so far.
Twenty people injured in the accident were pulled out of the mangled remains of the bus and rushed to hospitals in Bironkhal, Rikhnikhal and Kotdwar, police said.
One of the injured died on the way to the hospital, they said.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and former Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank arrived for an on-the-spot assessment of the situation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 16:10 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU