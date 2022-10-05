JUST IN
25 killed as bus carrying marriage party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

At least 25 people were killed and 20 others injured when a bus carrying 45-50 members of a marriage party fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district, said police

Topics
Uttarakhand | road accident

Press Trust of India  |  Pauri (U'khand) 

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami interacts with family members of victims as he oversees rescue oparations after a bus carrying members of a marriage party fell into a gorge on Tuesday evening, in Pauri Garhwal district
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami interacts with family members of victims as he oversees rescue oparations after a bus carrying members of a marriage party fell into a gorge on Tuesday evening, in Pauri Garhwal district (Photo: PTI)

At least 25 people were killed and 20 others injured when a bus carrying 45-50 members of a marriage party fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district, police said on Wednesday.

The bus was on its way to Kanda village in Bironkhal from Laldhang town in Haridwar when it fell into a 500-metre gorge near Simri bend at around 7 pm on Tuesday, they said.

Rescue operations were carried out throughout the night, police said, adding four bodies have been retrieved so far.

Twenty people injured in the accident were pulled out of the mangled remains of the bus and rushed to hospitals in Bironkhal, Rikhnikhal and Kotdwar, police said.

One of the injured died on the way to the hospital, they said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and former Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank arrived for an on-the-spot assessment of the situation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 16:10 IST

