UN: India abstains from voting on resolution on abuses in China's Xinjiang
Business Standard

Can NITI Aayogs replace State Planning Boards to spur economic growth?

Experts believe merely replacing the state planning boards with such bodies won't make them effective

Topics
NITI Ayog | states | economic growth

Arup Roychoudhury & Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

NITI Aayog
The official spokesperson said the move was part of NITI’s mandate of fostering cooperative federalism, by helping states prepare development strategies and visions to achieve their socioeconomic goals.

Last month, it was reported that the Centre was taking steps to replace State Planning Boards with state Aayogs for economic growth. The plan will be implemented in 10 states in the first phase and the rest by March 2023. But the NITI Aayog has clarified that the exercise is likely to involve guidance rather than compulsion to encourage states to replace their planning boards with Aayog-like bodies.

First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 22:33 IST

