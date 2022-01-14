Can signboards in Marathi give jobs to Maharashtra youths? asks MP Jaleel

-
ALSO READ
Maha CM, ministers meet governor, ask him to approve 12 names as MLCs
Over 300 booked for violating Covid protocol in Owaisi's rally in Karnataka
No need for ED to meddle with Kerala cooperative sector: CM Vijayan
BJP accuses Mayawati, Owaisi of doing communal politics in UP
Maharashtra SSC result 2021 out on mahresult.nic.in; result site crashes
-
AIMIM Maharashtra unit president and MP Imtiaz Jaleel on Thursday appeared critical of the state government decision to make it mandatory for shops with fewer than 10 employees to use Marathi signboards, and wondered if the move will create more jobs for Marathi youths.
The Lok Sabha MP from Aurangabad said emotive issues are raised only when elections are just around the corner and termed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government's decision as a gimmick. Jaleel tweeted, "when elections come closer then you remember Marathi boards, border dispute with Karnataka, Marathi pride. People are not fool and they understand this gimmick. Will Marathi boards will give jobs to Marathi youth, is a million dollar question. " The decision to make it mandatory for shops with fewer than 10 employees to use Marathi signboards was taken by the state cabinet at its meeting in Mumbai on Wednesday. The Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act will be amended for this, Industries Minister Subhash Desai had told reporters after the meeting. The objective was to close a legal loophole which owners of small shops exploit to avoid putting up Marathi signboards (already required for bigger establishments), the minister said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU