Can't trust BJP till it actually repeals farm laws, says TMC's Mahua Moitra

-
ALSO READ
Mahua Moitra dares West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar to sue her
Mahua Moitra appointed TMC's Goa unit in-charge ahead of assembly polls
TMC demands removal of Tushar Mehta as Solicitor General, MPs to meet Prez
AAP, TMC will be 'marginal players' in Goa assembly polls: P Chidambaram
TMC leader Mukul Roy appointed PAC head in West Bengal Assembly
-
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra on Friday welcomed the Centre's decision to repeal three controversial farm laws, but said the ruling BJP cannot be trusted till it actually withdraws these legislations in the upcoming session of Parliament.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning announced that the three agricultural laws will be withdrawn in the Parliament session beginning at the end of this month.
Addressing a press conference here, the TMC's Lok Sabha member said no one trusts the BJP as "their left hand speaks one thing, while the right hand says something else".
"The announcement made by PM Narendra Modi to repeal the farm laws is a victory of farmers in the country...But till the farm laws are actually repealed in Parliament, we can't say anything," Moitra said.
She recalled how BJP ministers would defend the same laws when the TMC demanded their withdrawal.
Moitra said the farmers had to protest on roads for over one-and-a-half years to force the government to make the announcement about the repeal of laws.
The central government has made this announcement considering the upcoming election in Uttar Pradesh, and especially 70 seats in western UP, she added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU