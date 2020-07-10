Cancel exams, promote varsity students on past performance: Rahul urges UGC

Congress leader on Friday demanded cancellation of exams and urged the to promote students on the basis of past performance during the pandemic.

Accusing the Grants Commission (UGC) of creating confusion, Gandhi said it is unfair to conduct examinations during the Covid-19 pandemic and the should listen to the voice of students.

"Covid has harmed many people. Students in schools, colleges and universities are being made to suffer.

"While the IITs and colleges have cancelled exams and have promoted students, the is creating confusion. UGC should also cancel the exams and promote students on the basis of past performance," he said in a video message.





It is extremely unfair to conduct exams during the Covid19 pandemic.



UGC must hear the voice of the students and academics. Exams should be cancelled and students promoted on basis of past performance.#SpeakUpForStudents pic.twitter.com/1TYY3q58i0 — (@RahulGandhi) July 10, 2020

Gandhi participated in the 'SpeakUpforStudents' campaign by the Congress party and posted a short video message on Twitter.

"It is extremely unfair to conduct exams during the Covid-19 pandemic.





ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Not concerned about number of cases, says health minister

"The UGC must hear the voice of students and academics. Exams should be cancelled and students promoted on the basis of past performance," he also tweeted.

The Congress has launched a campaign in favour of students, demanding cancellation of exams during the pandemic and urging their promotion.