Car falls into gorge in Uttarakhand, tourist from Delhi killed, 3 injured

A tourist from Ghaziabad was killed while three others were injured when their car fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Tehri district, police said on Tuesday.
They were returning from Kedarnath when the accident occurred near Vyasi on the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway on Monday night, Tehri SSP Navneet Bhullar said.
Police and SDRF personnel pulled out the deceased and the injured from the gorge in a late night rescue operation, he said.
The deceased was identified as Nishant (23), a resident of Ghaziabad.
The injured have all been admitted to AIIMS, Rishikesh, the SSP said.
The injured include Varsha (25) from Delhi, Sangita Das Adhikari from Greater Noida and Ankit from Ghaziabad, he said, adding Ankit was driving the vehicle.
