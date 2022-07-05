HC dismisses plea seeking replacement of Dera Sacha Sauda chief with dummy

-
ALSO READ
Dera Sacha Sauda chief granted month-long parole, leaves Rohtak jail
Dera Sacha Sauda chief granted month-long parole, SGPC slams govt
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim granted 21-day furlough
Dera chief Ram Rahim gets Z-plus security on his release on furlough
Dera followers behind 2015 sacrilege incidents: ex-HC judge Ranjit Singh
-
Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday dismissed the writ petition that was filed by some people alleging the replacement of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is undergoing sentence for rape and murder cases in a Rohtak jail, with a dummy person, informed Advocate Jatinder.
Justice Karamjit Singh of the HC passed these orders while dismissing a plea and said that the plea lacked merit.
The plea was filed by Ashok Kumar and 18 other petitioners claiming themselves to be staunch supporters of the controversial preacher.
The petitioners, in this case, said they had sought directions to "verify the authenticity" of the Dera chief as the state authorities in collusion with Dera functionaries including Priyanka Taneja alias Honeypreet and Prithviraj Nain have replaced a dummy person with the Dera chief.
The plea further stated that such a dummy person is hurting the religious sentiments of the followers.
Rape convict Ram Rahim is currently out on parole.
Earlier on June 17, Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh who is serving a jail term after being convicted in rape and murder cases was granted parole for a month.
Singh has been incarcerated, since 2017, in Haryana's Sunaria jail where he is serving 20 year-term for raping two women disciples at his ashram's headquarters in Sirsa.
Earlier in February, the Dera chief was granted three weeks' furlough.
While parole means the release of a prisoner either temporarily for a special purpose or completely before the expiry of a sentence, on the promise of good behaviour, a furlough is a short-term temporary release of convicts from jail.
He was convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula in August 2017 for raping two women followers.
While, on October 8, 2021, the court convicted Rahim and four others in connection with former Dera manager Ranjit Singh's murder case.
Ranjit Singh was murdered in 2002 on the premises of Dera Sacha Sauda.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU