JUST IN
Airfares on Holi high: Travel firms witness a rise in advance bookings
UDP, PDF extends support to Conrad Sangma's NPP to form govt in Meghalaya
Study suggests scientists may use AI to detect heart disease in individuals
600,000 youths extended support to become entrepreneurs in J&K: LG
Fire from Brahmapuram waste plant under control, thick smoke persists
Ola, Uber may book ride to court over ban on bike service in Delhi
If everybody saying same thing then it can't be lie: Vinesh Phogat on WFI
Tamil Nadu health dept to hold 1,000 fever camps on Mar 10 as cases rise
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sounds bugle for elections in Chhattisgarh
Odisha CM inaugurates economic corridor on Biju Patnaik's birth anniversary
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Indian Navy successfully test-fires the BrahMos supersonic missile
icon-arrow-left
Iconic chocolate Toblerone to change packing design under new Swiss laws
Business Standard

Car rally with unique themes organized ahead of International Women's Day

'Seva Prayas Foundation' here on Sunday organized a 'Women's Car's Rally' in Odisha's capital city ahead of International Women's Day

Topics
Odisha  | International Women's Day

ANI  General News 

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

'Seva Prayas Foundation' here on Sunday organized a 'Women's Car's Rally' in Odisha's capital city ahead of International Women's Day.

International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8.

More than hundred women joined the car rally to celebrate womanhood on the occasion which was flagged off from Aditya Mahindra Motor, Bhubaneswar to cover the 45 km stretch to Satasankha in Puri.

The participants also included men who sported individual cars and highlighted unique themes like 'Embrace Equity, Digital All, Stop Acid Violence" among others.

While on the separate front marking the importance of physical fitness on International Women's Day the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare organized a mega walkathon event "WalkforHealth" in Delhi.

An official release on the event by the Ministry detailed that "Healthy women not only contribute to their family but also in society and finally make India a healthier nation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Odisha

First Published: Sun, March 05 2023. 23:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU