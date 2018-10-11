JUST IN
Case registered against Nana Patekar, 3 others for molesting actor

A Bollywood actor had accused actor Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of the film in 2008

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Nana Patekar
Nana Patekar (Photo: ANI Twitter)

A case was registered against veteran actor Nana Patekar and three others for allegedly molesting an actor on the sets of a movie, police said Wednesday.

A Bollywood actor had accused actor Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of the film in 2008, an official said.

Following the actor's complaint the case was registered at Oshiwara Police Station against Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, producer Samee Siddiqui and director of the movie, Rakesh Sarang, he said.

"We have registered a case against Patekar and others under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman)of IPC," Additional Commissioner of Police (West Region) Manojkumar Sharma told PTI.

As of now, no arrest has been made so far, he said.

"We are investigating the case and enquiries are on with this regard," he said

Earlier in the evening, the actor had reached the Oshiwara Police Station in burkha to record her statement regarding the case, another official said.

After recording the statement, the police registered the offence late midnight, he said.
First Published: Thu, October 11 2018. 01:30 IST

