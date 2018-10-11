Case registered against Nana Patekar, 3 others for molesting actor

A case was registered against veteran and three others for allegedly molesting an on the sets of a movie, police said Wednesday.

A Bollywood had accused actor Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of the film in 2008, an official said.

Following the actor's complaint the case was registered at against Patekar, Ganesh Acharya, producer Samee Siddiqui and director of the movie, Rakesh Sarang, he said.

"We have registered a case against Patekar and others under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman)of IPC," Additional Commissioner of Police (West Region) Manojkumar Sharma told PTI.

As of now, no arrest has been made so far, he said.

"We are investigating the case and enquiries are on with this regard," he said



Earlier in the evening, the actor had reached the in burkha to record her statement regarding the case, another official said.

After recording the statement, the police registered the offence late midnight, he said.