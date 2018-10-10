SC asks if govt move to buy 36 Rafale jets from Dassault met norms

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court (SC), in dealing with the three petitions filed against the purchase of 36 Rafale fighters from France, asked for details of the government decision-making that scuttled an ongoing procurement of 126 Rafale fighters and replaced that with the purchase of 36 Rafales from French vendor, Dassault. The SC has asked for the details to be submitted in three separate sealed covers on or before October 29.

The matter will next be heard on October 31. The apex court made it clear that it will not examine the technical and commercial aspects of the purchase ...