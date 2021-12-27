Case to be booked for curfew violation, says Bengaluru top cop

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka receives 2 million doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines
EU likely to decide on Moderna Covid shot for kids next week
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
Oxford study says mixing Covid-19 vaccines gives robust protection
Sanofi to invest 400 million euros in mRNA vaccines development
-
Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant stated on Monday that cases will be lodged against those who violate the curfew imposed by the government from Tuesday onwards.
The ruling BJP has clamped night curfew from December 28 to January 7 in the state amid fears of the Omicron variant spreading. The clampdown has brought the curtains down on the New Year celebrations in the state.
"As per the government orders, the curfew will be imposed in Bengaluru between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. There is no scope for any activity in pubs, clubs and other commercial establishments," he said.
If anyone is found violating the curfew they will be booked under the National Disaster Management Act (NDMA), he warned. The police will not let people roam during the night curfew, he added.
He stressed that there will be no movement of vehicles and people on M.G. Road, Brigade Road, Koramangala and Indiranagar after 10 p.m. The police will take extra measures on New Year's eve to enforce the curfew.
Most of the happening pubs and restaurants are located in these areas and the people of Bengaluru traditionally celebrated new year on M.G Road and Brigade Road. Vehicle movement used to be stopped to allow the celebrations.
CCTV's will be installed everywhere and no passes will be issued. Those who move out on an emergency should show proof, those who are undertaking journeys must show their tickets and those who go to work will have to show their identity cards, he said.
--IANS
mka/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU