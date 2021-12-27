Case to be booked for curfew violation, says Bengaluru top cop

Police Commissioner Kamal Pant stated on Monday that cases will be lodged against those who violate the curfew imposed by the government from Tuesday onwards.

The ruling BJP has clamped night curfew from December 28 to January 7 in the state amid fears of the Omicron variant spreading. The clampdown has brought the curtains down on the New Year celebrations in the state.

"As per the government orders, the curfew will be imposed in between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. There is no scope for any activity in pubs, clubs and other commercial establishments," he said.

If anyone is found violating the curfew they will be booked under the National Disaster Management Act (NDMA), he warned. The police will not let people roam during the night curfew, he added.

He stressed that there will be no movement of vehicles and people on M.G. Road, Brigade Road, Koramangala and Indiranagar after 10 p.m. The police will take extra measures on New Year's eve to enforce the curfew.

Most of the happening pubs and restaurants are located in these areas and the people of traditionally celebrated new year on M.G Road and Brigade Road. Vehicle movement used to be stopped to allow the celebrations.

CCTV's will be installed everywhere and no passes will be issued. Those who move out on an emergency should show proof, those who are undertaking journeys must show their tickets and those who go to work will have to show their identity cards, he said.

