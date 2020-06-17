Cases on the rise, more ICUs may be needed in coming days, says Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister on Wednesday said that more Intensive Care Units (ICUs) may be needed in the coming days as the capital continued to witness a spurt in Covid-19 cases in the city.

"We may need more ICUs in the coming days. Discussed wid doctors of our Del govt hospitals on how to increase no of ICUs," he said in a tweet.

Last week, the Delhi government had directed district magistrates and other officials concerned to set up 20,000 beds within a week to ramp up medical infrastructure in the city.





ALSO READ: Plan for Unlock 2.0, PM Modi tells CMs on the second day of interaction

On Tuesday, the death toll from Covid-19 in the capital surged to 1,837 while 1,859 fresh cases took the tally in the city to over 44,000-mark.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Delhi on Monday was 1,400. A total of 437 deaths were reported on Tuesday, the highest number of fatalities recorded in a single day.



ALSO READ: Trade gap with China set to narrow this year: Explained in charts