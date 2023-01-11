JUST IN
Three major launches in next 3 months, says ISRO chairman S Somanath
CBI books Amrapali CMD, 8 more for Balika Vidyapeeth's ex-secy murder
PAN as single business ID set to get legal backing in Budget 2023-24
PM Modi, Israeli PM Netanyahu discuss bilateral cooperation over phone call
32 foreign tourists to be part of MV Ganga Vilas cruise in Varanasi
Find balance, decide who will control services: SC on Centre-Delhi row
NCLAT refuses to stay CCI's order of Rs 936 crore penalty on Google
Hundreds go homeless during 2nd day of eviction drive in Assam's Lakhimpur
CSIR proposes disaster-resilient town for people displaced from Joshimath
Air India in touch with authority after US grounds flights due to glitch
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
PAN as single business ID set to get legal backing in Budget 2023-24
icon-arrow-left
Three major launches in next 3 months, says ISRO chairman S Somanath
Business Standard

CBI books Amrapali CMD, 8 more for Balika Vidyapeeth's ex-secy murder

CBI has filed a murder case against Amrapali Group CMD and 8 others in connection with killing of then secy of Balika Vidyapeeth in Lakhisarai, Bihar, who was shot dead on the campus in August 2014

Topics
CBI | Amrapali Group | Bihar

IANS  |  New Delhi 

68 personnel at CBI Mumbai office test positive for COVID-19

The CBI has filed a murder case against the Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Amrapali Group, Anil Sharma, and eight others in connection with the killing of Sharad Chandra, then secretary of Balika Vidyapeeth in Lakhisarai, Bihar, who was shot dead at his home on the campus in August 2014.

In December 2022, the Patna High Court had directed the CBI to look into the matter and file a case after taking over the probe from the local police.

Sharad Chandra, the then Secretary of Balika Vidyapeeth, was shot dead while he was reading newspaper at his residence at about 6:30 p.m. on August 2, 2014.

The accused persons had allegedly hatched a criminal conspiracy to usurp land and assets belonging to the Balika Vidyapeeth.

"In August 2009, Anil Sharma had usurped the trust of Balika Vidyapeeth with the help of Rajendra Prasad Singhania, Praveen Kumar Sinha, Shyam Sunder Prasad and Shambhu Sharan Singh. After the deceased was removed forcibly, a dispute was going on between both the parties.

"The income of Balika Viyapeeth was being usurped by opening a personal account operated by Praveen Kumar Sinha and Shyam Sundr Singh. Sharad Chandra was complaining about the unlawful manner in which Balika Vidyapeeth was being run. The deceased was also regularly threatened and attacked, his house was damaged and bullets were fired in the past," read the CBI FIR.

The CBI will now file a chargesheet in the matter after completing its investigation.

--IANS

atk/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on CBI

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 22:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU