CBI feud: 4 men caught outside Alok Verma's house, handed over to police

Amid the ongoing fued in the CBI, four men were caught outside director Alok Verma's house after they allegedly caught snooping.

According to The Indian Express, the four men - Dhiraj Kumar Singh, Ajay Kumar, Prashant Kumar and Vinit Kumar Gupta – suspected to be from the

Delhi Police has taken them to the control room for questioning.

The suspects were intercepted when Verma's chief security officer found them sitting in a car, sources told IANS.

Delhi Police and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) teams are looking into the matter.

Four people who were seen outside the residence of #AlokVerma (CBI director sent on leave) and were being questioned, taken away by Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/QebrwIrz4g — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2018

After a government order, Verma and his deputy Special Director Rakesh Asthana were divested from their duties on Wednesday amid an unprecedented feud in the agency as the two hit out at each other over bribery accusations in the meat exporter Moin Qureshi money laundering case. Video showing two of them being taken for questioning: