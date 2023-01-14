JUST IN
CBI searches Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's office in excise policy case

Taking to Twitter, Sisodia claimed the agency did not find anything against him during previous raids and this time too it will be the same as he has done nothing wrong

Topics
CBI | Manish Sisodia | Delhi government

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sisodia
Photo: ANI

The CBI on Saturday conducted searches at the office of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged irregularities in excise policy.

Taking to Twitter, Sisodia claimed the agency did not find anything against him during previous raids and this time too it will be the same as he has done nothing wrong.

Delhi government sources said that the CBI team was conducting searches at Sisodia's office at Delhi Secretariat.

"The CBI has again reached my office today. They are welcome. They conducted raids at my house, searched the locker, made enquiries against me at my village. Nothing was found then and nothing will be found now because I have done nothing wrong. Have worked honestly for the education of Delhi's children," Sisodia tweeted.

The CBI probe into the alleged excise scam was recommended last year by Delhi LG VK Saxena.

The agency registered a case against several persons including Sisodia. The CBI had also questioned Sisodia in connection with the case for several hours besides conducting raids at his official residence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, January 14 2023. 17:34 IST

`
