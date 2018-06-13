CBI seeks Interpol Red Corner Notice against Nirav Modi's brother Nishal

The (CBI) requested the to send a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against noted diamantaire Nirav Modi's brother Modi.

This comes two days after the sought the same for the billionaire and his uncle-cum-business-partner,

The investigative agency has also requested an RCN for Nishal's employee,

According to sources, the has received certain details of the movement of fugitives from the United Kingdom, including Nirav Modi.

For those unversed, the (PNB) detected the multi-billion scam, wherein Nirav and his uncle-cum-business-partner Choksi had allegedly cheated the to the tune of Rs 114 billion, with the purported involvement of a few employees of the

The scam, which reportedly began in 2011, was detected in the third week of January this year, after which the PNB officials reported it to the concerned agencies.

A criminal complaint was filed against Nirav, his associates, businesses and the entire gamut of issuance of fake Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) by the PNB to his firms in alleged connivance of bank officials.

According to media reports, the accused diamantaire is allegedly seeking refuge in the