Tired of Bengaluru's woeful infra? Infosys' Narayana Murthy will find a fix

In a surprise development, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has sought co-founder N R Narayana Murthy's expertise in improving Bengaluru's woeful infrastructure. Kumaraswamy on June 1 called on Murthy regarding the matter.

"I went to Murthy's house in the city and sought his guidance on forming an expert committee to study Bengaluru's infrastructure issues, including waste management," said Kumaraswamy in a statement.

The committee, to be headed by the chief minister, will meet once in two months to review the progress on infrastructure development and smart waste management.

"Murthy will submit the report on the infrastructure development of Bengaluru, waste disposal system and what more the state government has to do for the next phase of the IT (information technology) industry growth," said the statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office.



Appreciating Kumaraswamy for seeking his help, Murthy said he would submit the plan in two months with suggestions.

"I have been following Kumaraswamy's activities even before he became chief minister for the second time a week ago. I appreciate his concern for the welfare of society, especially farmers, as evident from his visit to Israel to learn about farming techniques that could be replicated in the state," said Murthy in the statement.

He also advised the chief minister to involve non-government organisations in the development of the city, its infrastructure, civic amenities, and facilities.



and its rival Wipro are the iconic brands that have put Bengaluru on the world map by setting up the largest software development centres and hiring thousands of techies to write codes for global corporations.