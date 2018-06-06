CBI to grill P Chidambaram in INX Media case today: A timeline of events

Former finance minister P Chidambaram will on Wednesday appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning in connection with alleged irregularities in the clearance of foreign investment in INX Media.

Chidambaram's son, Karti Chidambaram, was earlier arrested in the case for allegedly receiving funds to the tune of Rs 1 million.

On May 15 last year, the CBI had registered an FIR for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 3.05 billion in 2007, when Chidambaram was the finance minister during the first term of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.





The other accused in the case include then INX media director Indrani Mukerjea and then INX news director Peter Mukerjea.

Here is a detailed timeline of the INX media case:

May 15, 2017: CBI files FIR alleging irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 3.05 billion in 2007 when Karti's father was the Union Finance minister.



June 16, 2017: The Foreigner Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) and the Bureau of Immigration, under the Union Home Ministry, issues look out circular (LOC) against Karti.

August 10, 2017: Madras HC stays the LOCs issued against Karti and four others.

August 14, 2017: Supreme Court (SC) stays Madras HC order staying Centre's LOC issued against Karti.

August 18, 2017: SC asks Karti to appear before the CBI on August 23.

September 22, 2017: CBI tells SC that Karti was prevented from travelling abroad as he was allegedly closing several of his foreign bank accounts.

December 8, 2017: Karti moves SC challenging summons issued by the CBI in the Aircel-Maxis deal case.

January 31, 2018: SC remands back to Madras HC the pleas relating to issuance of LOCs against Karti and others.

February 16, 2018: Karti's CA S Bhaskararaman arrested for allegedly assisting him to manage his "ill-gotten wealth" in India and abroad.

February 28, 2018: Karti is arrested by the CBI at the Chennai airport and brought to Delhi. Delhi court sends him to one-day police custody.

March 1, 2018: Karti sent to five-day CBI custody.

March 5, 2018: Karti challenges in the SC the summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case.

March 6, 2018: Special court remands him to three-day CBI custody. His plea for bail in CBI case adjourned to March 9.

March 9, 2018: Special court sends him to three more days of police custody in the CBI case.

March 12, 2018: Special court sends Karti to 12-day judicial custody till March 24. Declines his plea for early hearing of his bail plea. Subsequently, on the same day, he moves Delhi HC seeking bail in the corruption case.

March 13, 2018: Delhi HC seeks the CBI's response on his bail plea. Karti's CA S Bhaskararaman granted bail in the corruption case by special court.

March 15, 2018: SC gives interim protection to Karti from arrest by the ED in connection with the case until March 26.

March 16, 2018: Delhi HC reserves order on Karti's bail plea in INX Media corruption case.

March 23, 2018: Delhi HC grants bail to Karti in the INX Media corruption case.

March 26, 2018: A Delhi court sends former media baron Peter Mukerjea to CBI custody until March 31 in the

March 26, 2018: SC extends the interim protection of Karti in connection to the INX media money laundering case until April 2.

March 31, 2018: Peter Mukerjea is sent to judicial custody by a Delhi court until April 13 in connection with the

May 31, 2018: Delhi HC grants P Chidambaram interim protection from arrest until July 3 in CBI's INX Media corruption case.