Aircel-Maxis case: Chidambaram appears before ED, grilled for 6 hours

P was today questioned in the Aircel- case for the first time by the Enforcement Directorate, a department which was under him during his tenure in the ministry.

The senior leader, who was considered one of the most powerful ministers in the previous UPA government, was questioned by the probe agency for over six hours.

The agency recorded his statement under the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) with some specific queries on the circumstances and procedures adopted by the now-defunct (FIPB) while giving approval to the Aircel- deal during his tenure.

Chidambaram's son has already been questioned by the ED twice in this case.

Soon after leaving the ED office, tweeted to say that all the answers he gave to the probe agency were already recorded in government documents.

He also said that there is no FIR, yet a probe had been initiated.

"More than half the time taken up by typing the answers without errors, reading the statement and signing it!, he said in his tweet.

arrived at the agency's headquarters annexe office here around 10:58 am accompanied by a lawyer, even as a strong contingent of police and CRPF personnel set up a security cordon at the office.

He was allowed by the agency to go out for lunch around 1:30 pm after over two hours of questioning, officials said.

The next round of questioning began about 3:30 pm which ended around 7 pm, they said.

It is expected that the agency may call him again.

The ED had issued a fresh summons to him yesterday to appear before the investigating of the case.

Chidambaram, also a former home minister, had last week approached the court of O P Saini seeking relief from arrest by the ED in the case.

The same court today directed the ED not to take any coercive action or arrest him till July 10 in connection with the case.

The ED had first asked him to appear before it on May 30 and on the same day, Chidambaram knocked the court's door.

The court, in its order on May 30, had noted that Chidambaram has undertaken to comply with the summons issued by the ED, while saying he apprehended his arrest by the agency.

The Aircel- cases pertains to grant of clearance to firm M/S Global Communication in 2006 for investment in

The had on March 12 directed investigating agencies -- the CBI and the ED -- to complete their probe into the 2G spectrum allocation cases, including the Maxis alleged money laundering case, in six months.

The agency had said that the FIPB approval in the case was granted in March 2006 by Chidambaram even though he was competent to accord approval on project proposals only up to Rs 600 crore and beyond that it required the approval of the (CCEA).

The ED is investigating "the circumstances of the FIPB approval granted (in 2006) by the then "



"In the instant case, the approval for FDI of USD 800 million (over Rs 3,500 crore) was sought. Hence, the CCEA was competent to grant the approval.

"However, the approval was not obtained from the CCEA," the ED had alleged.

The agency said its probe revealed that the case of the said FDI was "wrongly projected as an investment of Rs 180 crore so that it need not be sent to the CCEA to avoid a detailed scrutiny".

The ED is probing the Aircel-Maxis deal under the PMLA after taking cognisance of a 2011 CBI FIR in the case.

The senior Chidambaram had earlier described the ED action in this case as a "crazy mixture of falsehoods and conjectures" and said that the charge sheet filed by probe agencies had been rejected by the court.

However, the agencies have maintained that the FIR in the case has not been quashed.

In September last year, the ED had attached assets worth Rs 1.16 crore of and a firm allegedly linked to him in connection with this case.