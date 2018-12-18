JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Chhattisgarh govt to waive short-term agri loans, probe Jhiram Naxal attack
Business Standard

CBI vs CBI case: Special judge grants bail to middleman Manoj Prasad

Manoj Prasad, arrested on October 17, is currently in judicial custody

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana (left) and CBI Director Alok Verma were summoned by the Prime Minister's Office
CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana (left) and CBI Director Alok Verma were summoned by the Prime Minister’s Office

A Delhi court Tuesday granted bail to Manoj Prasad, an alleged middleman arrested in connection with bribery allegations involving the agency's Special Director Rakesh Asthana.

Special CBI judge Santosh Snehi Mann granted bail to Prasad saying that no purpose will be served by keeping him in further custody.

Manoj Prasad, arrested on October 17, is currently in judicial custody.
First Published: Tue, December 18 2018. 15:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements