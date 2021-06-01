CBSE Class 12 exams: PM Modi to chair a meet today evening, says report

-
ALSO READ
CBSE decision: States that have postponed or cancelled board exams
CBSE postpones Class 12 exams, cancels Class 10 exams: All you need to know
LIVE: Mamata questions rationale behind 8-phase assembly polls in Bengal
LIVE: Farmers' stir may continue till December, says Rakesh Tikait
After multiple Covid cases, IPL 2021 suspended with immediate effect: BCCI
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting on Tuesday evening to deliberate upon conducting CBSE Class 12 board examinations amid the Covid-19 pandemic, a news report said.
Others present at the meeting will brief the PM on all options because of the extensive discussions with all states and other stakeholders, ANI quoted government sources as saying.
Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has previously stated that any decision on the conduct of Class 12 examinations will be taken after extensive consultations with all stakeholders. Nishank held a high-level meeting on the matter on May 23 with education ministers of all states and union territories, as well as state education boards and representatives from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).
After the meeting, the minister had informed that most states were in favour of conductingb the exams, while Maharashtra suggested that non-examination routes should be examined. The governments of Delhi and Karnataka had suggested that students could be vaccinated before they give their Class 12 exams. The education minister had said that a decision will be taken on June 1.
Earlier today, Nishank was admitted to AIIMS New Delhi because of post-Covid complications, which suggests that the decision on Class 12 examinations could be delayed.
The Attorney-General for India KK Venugopal has told the Supreme Court that the Centre will take a decision on the matter by Thursday (June 3).
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU