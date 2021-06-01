CBSE Class 12 exams: PM Modi to chair a meet today evening, says report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting on Tuesday evening to deliberate upon conducting board examinations amid the Covid-19 pandemic, a news report said.

Others present at the meeting will brief the PM on all options because of the extensive discussions with all states and other stakeholders, ANI quoted government sources as saying.

Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has previously stated that any decision on the conduct of Class 12 examinations will be taken after extensive consultations with all stakeholders. Nishank held a high-level meeting on the matter on May 23 with education ministers of all states and union territories, as well as state education boards and representatives from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).



After the meeting, the minister had informed that most states were in favour of conductingb the exams, while Maharashtra suggested that non-examination routes should be examined. The governments of Delhi and Karnataka had suggested that students could be vaccinated before they give their Class 12 exams. The education minister had said that a decision will be taken on June 1.

Earlier today, Nishank was admitted to AIIMS New Delhi because of post-Covid complications, which suggests that the decision on Class 12 examinations could be delayed.



The Attorney-General for India KK Venugopal has told the Supreme Court that the Centre will take a decision on the matter by Thursday (June 3).