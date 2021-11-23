Central Vista: Jharkhand-based firm to construct Vice-President Enclave

-
ALSO READ
Central Vista project of national importance, work to continue: HC
Central Vista area to get 1,753 new trees, revamp to raise green cover
Central Vista: 4 firms submit technical bids for Common Central Secretariat
Central Vista: Puri slams opposition, says false narrative being created
HC to rule on Monday on plea to stop Central Vista work during Covid-19
-
Infrastructure firm Kamladityya Construction Pvt Ltd has been awarded the contract for constructing a Vice-President Enclave under the Central Vista redevelopment project, a senior Central Public Works Department (CPWD) official said on Tuesday.
According to the CPWD's bid documents, the Bokaro-based firm had quoted around Rs 206 crore in the bid, which is 3.52 per cent lower than the estimated cost.
The documents show that five other construction firms had quoted bid amounts 2.80 per cent to 25.57 per cent higher than the estimated cost.
"Kamladityya Construction Pvt Ltd has been awarded the contract for the construction and maintenance of the Vice President Enclave," the CPWD official told PTI.
According to the company's website, its head office is in Jharkhand's Bokaro Steel City.
The proposed Vice-President Enclave will come up next to the North Block and Rashtrapati Bhavan, for which the CPWD had estimated a cost of around Rs 214 crore. The project, which includes a residence for the Vice President and a secretariat, is expected to start next month and be over in 10 months.
Last month, infrastructure firm Larsen & Toubro Limited had won the tender work for the construction and maintenance of the first three buildings of the Common Central Secretariat under the Central Vista redevelopment project.
Tata Projects Limited is constructing a new parliament building while Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Limited is executing the redevelopment work of the Central Vista Avenue from Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate.
The redevelopment of the Central Vista, the nation's power corridor, envisages a new parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping of the 3-km Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate, new office and residence of the prime minister, and a new vice-president enclave.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU