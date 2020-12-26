Centre adopting a callous and insensitive attitude towards farmers: SAD

-
After the completion of one month of farmers' protest on the borders of Delhi, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday slammed the BJP-led central government, accusing it of adopting a "callous and insensitive attitude" towards farmers.
In a statement here, the SAD president said the central government had adopted a "callous and insensitive attitude towards the suffering of farmers who camped out in the open in severe cold wave conditions."
"It almost seems that the government wants to punish the farmers for raising their voice against the three agricultural marketing laws which were forced through in the last parliamentary session. This is the reason why the centre has adopted a policy which is aimed at tiring out the farmers," SAD president said.
Sukhbir Badal said the centre should hold talks on ways and means to repeal the three farm laws in a "sincere manner."
"It should also desist from defaming farmers as separatists and victimising Arthiyas through income tax raids. It would be best if the government called a special one-day session to repeal the three Agricultural laws. Once this is done then new laws can be framed in consultation with farmers," he added.
Asking BJP to adopt a different approach to the entire issue, Badal claimed that "more than 40 farmers have already lost their lives in the last one month. They have been agitating against these measures ever since they were introduced as Ordinances six months back."
SAD was a long-time ally of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government but parted ways with the alliance after disagreements over three farm sector laws passed in the last Monsoon session of Parliament.
Farmers have been protesting for one month at the gates of the national capital against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
