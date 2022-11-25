JUST IN
Punjab farmers end protest, Min Dhaliwal says consensus reached on demands
Won't let even 1 inch land go away: CM on Maharashtra-Karnataka border row
Centre appoints 3 Indian Foreign Service officers to different posts in PMO
Top Headlines: Air travel recovery stalls, India's iPhone exports & more
Shah assures CBI probe into border firing, as fresh violence hits Shillong
Chandini Chowk fire still not under control, major part of building damaged
Delhi Metro to start double-line movement on Grey Line section today
FIFA World Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo makes history, Portugal beats Ghana 3-2
Amazon's Black Friday: Several Indian trade unions to join protests
Raids at residences of scribes over online threats to journos in Kashmir
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Top Headlines: Air travel recovery stalls, India's iPhone exports & more
Won't let even 1 inch land go away: CM on Maharashtra-Karnataka border row
Business Standard

Centre appoints 3 Indian Foreign Service officers to different posts in PMO

Deepak Mittal, a 1998-batch IFS officer, has been appointed as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the PMO, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said

Topics
Indian Foreign Service | PMO | central government

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Indian flag, tricolour, tiranga
Vipin Kumar and Nidhi Tewari have been appointed as Deputy Secretary and Under Secretary respectively in the PMO.

Three Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officers were on Thursday appointed to different posts in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Deepak Mittal, a 1998-batch IFS officer, has been appointed as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the PMO, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Vipin Kumar and Nidhi Tewari have been appointed as Deputy Secretary and Under Secretary respectively in the PMO.

Kumar is a 2013-batch IFS officer and Tewari belongs to the 2014 batch.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in the tenure of Rudra Gaurav Shresth, Joint Secretary in the PMO, for a period of two months beyond February 9, 2023 or until three weeks after joining of Mittal as the OSD, whichever is earlier, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian Foreign Service

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 08:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.