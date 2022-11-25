JUST IN
Railways to run 14 special trains to clear rush on Mahaparinirvan Diwas
Business Standard

Chandini Chowk fire still not under control, major part of building damaged

The process of extinguishing the fire is underway; around 40 fire tenders have reached the spot and are trying to douse the flames; no casualty has been reported till now

Topics
Chandni Chowk fire | New Delhi | Fire accident

ANI  General News 

Photo: ANI
Photo: ANI

Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said on Friday said that the "situation is not very good" in the fire incident that broke out in Old Delhi's Chandini Chowk on Thursday night and informed that a major part of the building has been damaged.

"The situation is not very good as of now. 40 fire tenders are present at the spot. The fire will be brought under control by morning. No casualties have been reported so far. A major part of the building has been damaged," said Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Service Director.

A massive fire broke out in the shops of Bhagirath Palace market of Chandni Chowk in Old Delhi on Thursday night.

The process of extinguishing the fire is underway. As per information, around 40 fire tenders have reached the spot and are trying to douse the flames. No casualty has been reported till now.

The Fire Department is using remote control fire fighting machine to douse the flames.

The main building, which caught fire in Chandini Chowk, is collapsing slowly as two floors are completely damaged, former Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, who visited the incident site said.

He informed that the fire tenders and police are at the site and efforts are being made to bring the fire under control.

The call was received at 9:19 pm. More than 30 fire tenders, including one unmanned firefighter, have been pressed into service, informed the Fire Department.

"Fire has not been brought under control so far. Two floors have been damaged. No casualty has been reported. The reason for the fire is not known yet," Dr Harsh Vardhan said.

"Efforts are underway to prevent the fire from spreading so it does not damage adjacent buildings," the former Union Minister added.

Further information is awaited.

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 06:49 IST

