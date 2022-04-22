Centre appoints C Muhammed Faizi as Haj Committee member for three years

-
The Central government has appointed C Muhammed Faizi as a member of the Haj Committee of India for a period up to March 31, 2025.
The move was taken by exercising the power of the Haj Committee Act, 2002. Faizi's new role will be counted with effect from April 21.
Ministry of Minority Affairs, in a gazette notification, mentions the appointment of Faizi as a member of the Haj Committee of India "under sub-section (11), of Section 4 of Haj Committee Act, 2002".
"In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3, 4, 5 and 6 read with Section 15 (1) of the Haj Committee Act, 2002(35 of 2002), the Central Government, hereby appoints C Muhammed Faizi as a member of Haj Committee of India under sub-section (11), of Section 4 of the said Act, for a period up to 31st March 2025 with effect from the date of publication of the notification in the Official Gazette...," reads the notification.
Ministry of Minority Affairs is the nodal ministry to conduct the Haj pilgrimage in India. Haj pilgrimage for the Indian pilgrims is conducted either through the Haj Committee of India (HCoI), which is a statutory organization under the administrative control of the Ministry of Minority Affairs or through the Haj Group Organisers (HGOs) dully approved by Ministry.
Haj Committee of India is a statutory body under the Ministry of Minority Affairs. It is set up under the provisions of the Haj Committee Act, 2002. It is a body corporate having perpetual succession. It has the responsibility of making arrangements for the pilgrimage of Muslims for Haj, and for matters connected therewith. Every year, it invites applications from the intending pilgrims for Haj, makes the selection of the pilgrims, and makes arrangements for their accommodation, transportation and welfare in Saudi Arabia in close coordination with the Consulate General of India in Jeddah and the Ministry of Civil Aviation under the overall supervision of Ministry of Minority Affairs.
