Top Headlines: LIC IPO size may be cut, India's trade pacts, and more

-
ALSO READ
What does a delayed LIC IPO mean?
Lenders allow Biyani's Future Retail to pay interest on foreign bonds
GST Council defers rate hike in textiles, refers issues to ministers group
GST Council defers hike in rates on textiles from 5% to 12%
LIC IPO: DRHP unlikely to reveal size of IPO; Board to meet again on Sunday
-
LIC IPO size may be cut to Rs 21K cr; issue likely to hit market on May 2
The size of the Life Insurance Corporation of India’s (LIC’s) initial public offering (IPO) may be slashed to Rs 21,000 crore, said people in the know. The IPO, however, may come with a greenshoe option of Rs 9,000 crore. The total IPO size, after accounting for the greenshoe option, will work out to Rs 30,000 crore and will lead to 5 per cent dilution of the government stake. Read more...Future Group lenders reject slump sale proposal to Reliance Retail
Lenders have rejected the slump sale proposal of Kishore Biyani’s Future Group to Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), multiple sources confirmed to Business Standard after the e-voting was conducted on Thursday. Bankers cited “uncertainty over the entire proposition” for rejecting the proposal. Read more...
Early EV adoption, lowering prices, safety on govt's agenda
In the midst of frequent incidents of e-vehicles catching fire, the NITI Aayog on Thursday released the much-awaited draft policy on battery-swapping for electric two- and three-wheelers. Its highlights are lowering prices of electric vehicles (EVs); accelerating the adoption of battery-powered vehicles; addressing anomalies in goods and services tax (GST) rates with regard to batteries, EV supply equipment, and e-vehicles; and enhancing the safety and performance of advanced cell chemistry. Read more...
PSUs, cooperative societies disallowed from bidding for state-run entities
The Centre has broadened its privatisation policy to disallow public sector undertakings (PSUs) and cooperative societies from participating in the bidding for other state-owned firms. Read more...
India's trade pacts: A toss-up between strategic interests, economic gains
After a long hiatus, India has resumed its engagement with trade pacts. Question is: To what extent do these deals weigh on economic considerations? More importantly, how similar are they to strategic alliances? This year, India concluded a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and a more limited Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement with Australia. Read more...
Regulatory changes set to change the way wealthy individuals invest in IPOs
Key regulatory changes are set to change the way wealthy individuals invest in initial public offerings (IPOs). Starting this month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a cap of Rs 1 crore on IPO financing by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). Read more...
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU