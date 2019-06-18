Centre holds talks with digital commerce firms in run-up to G20 summit

More than 25 major digital commerce companies, including Amazon India, Flipkart, Ola, Paytm, and MakeMyTrip, met the government on Monday in the run-up to the Group of Twenty (G20) Summit scheduled to be held next week, said sources.

The commerce and industry ministry on Monday called a meeting ‘with industry stakeholders on e-commerce and data localisation’. According to sources in the know, the industry might not debate digital taxation, data localisation, proposed e-commerce policy and so on at the event, given its curiosity about the government’s ...