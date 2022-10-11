Centre recommends elevation of two judges as CJs of Karnataka and J-K HC

The has notified the elevation of two judges as chief justices of the Karnataka High Court, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, and also notified the transfer of of J&K to the .

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, in a tweet, said: "As per the constitutional provisions, Justice Pankaj Mithal is transferred to Rajasthan as of Rajasthan HC, Justice PB Varale is appointed as of Karnataka HC & Justice AM Magrey as Chief Justice of J&K & Ladakh HC. I extend best wishes to all of them".

In September, the collegium in its meeting held on September 28 recommended the elevation of Justice P.B. Varle, presently a judge of Bombay High Court, as Chief Justice of Karnataka and Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, as Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

In another statement, the collegium recommended the transfer of Justice Pankaj Mithal from Jammu and Kashmir High Court to .

