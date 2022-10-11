JUST IN
Amit Shah to visit Bihar on Jayaprakash Narayan's 120th birth anniversary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the birthplace of Jayaprakash Narayanan, popularly known as JP, in Bihar's district to attend the 120th birth anniversary celebrations of the socialist icon

Topics
Bihar | Amit Shah | BJP

Press Trust of India  |  Sitab Diara 

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah | ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the birthplace of Jayaprakash Narayanan, popularly known as JP, in Bihar's Saran district on Tuesday to attend the 120th birth anniversary celebrations of the socialist icon.

Accompanied by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Shah will reach Sitab Diara via Varanasi.

He will unveil a life-size statue of JP in Sitab Diara and address a public gathering.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the home minister's visit, officials said.

This will be Shah's second visit to Bihar after the BJP was ousted from power in the state. Earlier, he visited Purnea and Kishanganj in the Seemanchal region on September 23.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 11:17 IST

