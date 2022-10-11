JUST IN
Rain to lash Bengaluru; 10 Karnataka districts under yellow alert
DY Chandrachud to succeed UU Lalit as the next chief justice of India
Business Standard

PM Modi pays tributes to JP Narayan, Nanaji Deshmukh on birth anniversaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Jayaprakash Narayan, the hero of the anti-Emergency movement, on his birth anniversary, saying he inspired people to devote themselves to nation building

Topics
Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI Photo/PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to Jayaprakash Narayan, the hero of the anti-Emergency movement, on his birth anniversary, saying he inspired people to devote themselves to nation building.

Modi also paid his respects to Nanaji Deshmukh, a Jana Sangh leader who quit active politics for social work and rural empowerment in his 60s, on his birth anniversary.

Modi tweeted, "Tributes to Loknayak JP on his birth anniversary. His contribution to India is unparalleled. He inspired lakhs of people to devote themselves to nation building. He will always be remembered as a torchbearer of democratic ideals."

In tributes to Deshmukh, he said, "Remembering Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh on his birth anniversary. His rich understanding of rural India and agriculture is reflected in his works. He was also an outstanding thinker."

Born in 1902, JP, as Narayan was fondly referred, was a leading freedom fighter and a radical socialist.

After Independence, he mostly kept away from party politics while being involved in social work.

However, he returned on the national scene after those protesting, including student bodies, against the policies of the Congress led by then prime minister Indira Gandhi persuaded him to lead their movement.

He is credited for galvanising popular opinion against her government, leading to the formation of the first non-Congress government in the country. He was given Bharat Ratna posthumously as was Deshmukh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 11:40 IST

`
