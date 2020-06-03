Centre-run RML Hospital giving out erroneous Covid-19 results: AAP

The AAP on Wednesday claimed that the Centre-run RML Hospital was giving out erroneous Covid-19 test results and violating government norms of submitting the same within 48 hours.

No immediate reaction was available from the hospital.

Addressing a press conference here, AAP spokesperson said the Delhi government re-tested 30 samples from Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital which were declared Covid-19 positive. He said 12 of these samples were found to be negative and the result of two samples was inconclusive.

"As per the protocol and to maintain the certainty of the tests, the Delhi government checks the test results of the hospitals by re-testing some samples time and again. Recently, the Delhi government took 30 samples from RML Hospital which were declared to be positive (by the hospital) and sent for re-testing.

You will be surprised to know that the result of 12 samples out of the 30 came negative and results for two samples were inconclusive," he said.

"The tests were done within 24 hours after the samples were declared (Covid-19) positive by the RML Hospital. This means that there was an error of 45 per cent in RML's testing. Such a huge variation in the result of Covid-19 test is unacceptable. Such false and erroneous results are highly condemnable and this exposes the negligence of the hospital," Chadha said.

The AAP leader said the Centre, Delhi government and the high court have clearly stated that Covid-19 test results should be submitted within 48 hours of the testing and preferably within 24 hours.

"But unfortunately, the RML Hospital has completely violated these protocols. They have submitted the results after 72 hours, six days, seven days, 10 days and even after 31 days.

Around 281 patents got their results after three days, 210 people got their results after four days, 50 people got their results after seven days, four people got their results after nine days, and some reports were submitted after 31 days," he claimed.

"On behalf of the AAP, I will request the Delhi government to take stringent action against the RML Hospital for giving out 45 per cent erroneous Covid-19 test reports and for violating the government rules of submitting test results within 48 hours," Chadha added.