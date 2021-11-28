Centre should learn from its mistakes in previous Covid-19 waves: Baghel

-
ALSO READ
Why Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel sent his father to judicial custody
Case against Chhattisgarh CM Baghel's father for alleged derogatory remarks
State scan: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's second health crisis
Will quit CM post moment Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi ask me: Bhupesh Baghel
Congress MLAs loyal to CM Baghel stage show of strength in Delhi
-
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said the central government should learn lessons from the "mistakes" it committed during the first and second waves of COVID-19 and impose restrictions on travel from the countries that have been impacted by the new variant of the virus.
He was talking to reporters at Swami Vivekanand Airport here on his return to Chhattisgarh from Pune in Maharashtra, where he received 'Mahatma Phule Samata Puraskar' during an event held earlier in the day.
Replying to a query about imposing a ban on travel from the countries where Omicron, the new variant of coronavirus, has been found, Baghel said, "The country would not have suffered had the restrictions been imposed during the first (wave) time. Then 'Namaste Trump' was going on and they (BJP) were busy in toppling the government in Madhya Pradesh. The entire country had to suffer due to that."
He was referring to the event held in Ahmedabad in February last year, wherein the then President of the USA Donald Trump along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in a road show and later addressed a gathering.
"Now (when there is risk of a third wave), it (Centre) should learn lessons from the mistakes it committed during the first and second waves and restrict travel from those countries where a new variant of infection is being reported. International travel should be properly controlled and screening of people coming to India from such countries should be done," he added.
Before going to Pune on Saturday evening, Baghel, who has been made senior observer by the Congress for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls scheduled next year, attended his party's rally in Mahoba in the northern state in which Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present.
When asked about Congress's poll prospects in UP, Baghel said, "Three major public meetings of Priyanka ji were held recently in UP. There is enthusiasm among people and they want change. Priyanka ji is being seen as a ray of hope and Congress's graph is rising there.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU