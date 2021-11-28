JUST IN
Centre to review flight resumption as new Covid-19 variant sparks alert

Covid-19 pandemic: Nashik sees 66 cases, 2 deaths, 44 recoveries

The discharge of 44 people during the day increased the recovery count in the district to 4,03,100

Press Trust of India  |  Nashik 

A health worker testing for Covid-19 collects the swab sample of a passenger in Bengaluru on November 27, 2021. (PTI Photo)A health worker testing for Covid-19 collects the swab sample of a passenger in Bengaluru on November 27, 2021. (PTI Photo)
The COVID-19 tally in Nashik in Maharashtra on Sunday reached 4,12,323 with the addition of 66 cases, while the death of two patients took the toll to 8,722, an official said.

The discharge of 44 people during the day increased the recovery count in the district to 4,03,100, he said.

With 4,700 samples being examined on Sunday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 28,56,837, he added.

First Published: Sun, November 28 2021. 20:53 IST

