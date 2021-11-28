Covid-19 pandemic: Nashik sees 66 cases, 2 deaths, 44 recoveries

The COVID-19 tally in in Maharashtra on Sunday reached 4,12,323 with the addition of 66 cases, while the death of two patients took the toll to 8,722, an official said.

The discharge of 44 people during the day increased the recovery count in the district to 4,03,100, he said.

With 4,700 samples being examined on Sunday, the number of tests in went up to 28,56,837, he added.

