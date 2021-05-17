Centre should make data on vaccine allocation to states public: Sisodia

-
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia urged the Centre on Monday to make the data on vaccines supplied by it to the states public and sought 3.82 lakh doses of the vaccines for people aged 18-44 years in the city.
Currently, Delhi has a vaccine stock of four days for those aged 45 years and above, he said, adding that for the 18-44 age group, the city will run out of the stock in three days.
Sisodia said he has written to the Centre citing three requests.
"The Centre has written to us, saying we will get 3.83 lakh doses for the 45-plus age group but we will not get vaccines for the 18-44 age group in May," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader told an online media briefing.
"We need more vaccines for the 18-44 age group. We are ready to buy those but at least make those available. We will have to close the vaccination centres for the 18-44 age group after three days," he said.
Sisodia urged the Centre to make the data of allocation of vaccines to the states public.
"There should be transparency in the data. For Delhi, we need to know how much is being given to the government and how much to the private sector and even for other states, we need to know the figures.
"Please let us know about the vaccine availability for the next two months so that we can chalk out the vaccination programme for June and July," the deputy chief minister said.
