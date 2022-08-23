JUST IN
Business Standard

Centre to push states to introduce labour codes 'as soon as possible'

When asked about the timeframe on introducing the Codes, sources said this would be done "as soon as possible". "We are talking to all states," the official cited above said

Topics
central government | labour Law | Narendra Modi

Indivjal Dhasmana & PTI  |  New Delhi 

labour
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the conference, which will deliberate on reforms, social security for informal workers, labour codes and Vision-2047 for workforce among other issues.

The Union labour ministry will try to prevail upon their state counterparts that have not framed rules on labour codes to do so at the earliest so that the four Acts could be introduced “as soon as possible”.

First Published: Tue, August 23 2022. 21:14 IST

