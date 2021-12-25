Centre to work together with Punjab: Kiren Rijiju on Ludhiana explosion

-
ALSO READ
3 dead, 4 injured in blast at Bengaluru firecracker godown
Ludhiana court bomb blast:Additional forces called in for better policing
Several killed, many injured in explosion at south Lebanon Palestinian camp
Amit Shah briefed on Ludhiana blast that killed 1; MHA seeks report
One killed, five hurt in Ludhiana court blast, high alert in Punjab
-
In the wake of explosion in Ludhiana District Court Complex, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday assured the residents of Punjab that the Centre will work together with the state government against those who are trying to spoil the atmosphere of Punjab and the country.
"I have come here to give confidence to the people of Punjab. I want to assure you all that State and Central government will work together and will take strict actions against those who are trying to spoil the atmosphere of Punjab and country," said Rijiju in Ludhiana.
"Spoke with Chief Minister of Punjab Charanjit Sing Channi and met the Judges, Lawyers, Officers of Central Agencies and Punjab Police at the venue of the bomb attack in Court complex at Ludhiana in Punjab," he informed in a tweet.
Kiren Rijiju with Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash, along with the National Commission for Scheduled Castes Chairman Vijay Sampla, visited the hospital and inquired about the health of patients at Dayanand Medical College & Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana.
He also visited the site of the explosion.
The explosion at the Ludhiana District Court on Thursday claimed one life and left six people injured.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU