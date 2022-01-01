Chakka jam on Jan 3 if AAP govt does not withdraw new excise policy: BJP

-
ALSO READ
New Excise Policy to generate revenue, ensure ease of doing biz: Delhi govt
Delhi govt unveils new excise policy; allows bars to operate till 3 am
Ruckus in SDMC House over AAP government's new excise policy
HC refers fresh plea challenging Delhi govt's new Excise Policy
Delhi will earn Rs 3,000 cr extra revenue under new excise policy: Sisodia
-
The Delhi BJP Friday said it will organise a 'chakka jam' (road blockade) on January 3 at 14 places across the city if the AAP government does not withdraw its new excise policy.
Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta alleged that the city government is opening liquor shops "illegally" across the city under the new excise policy.
In a statement, Gupta said that three municipal corporations -- which are ruled by his party -- will not allow opening liquor shops under the new excise policy in non-conforming areas or if they are coming up in clear violation of master plan 2021.
Gupta said that liquor shops located in close vicinity of a religious place or a school will not be allowed.
"If the new anti-people excise policy is not withdrawn, the party would resort to chakka jam on January 3 at 14 places across the city in a big way," Gupta said in the statement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU