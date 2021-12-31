NITI Aayog senior advisor Anna Roy among top 30 fintech influencers

-
NITI Aayog senior advisor Anna Roy has been named among 30 top fintech influencers by a consulting and advisory firm, Digital Fifth.
Zolve founder Raghunandan G, Reserve Bank Innovation Hub CEO Rajesh Bansal, Amrish Rau CEO, Pine Labs, Ravi Kumar co-founder Upstox and Yashish Dahiya Chairman and CEO Policybazar are among the other fintech influencers.
"These individuals have taken pandemic as an opportunity to increase partnerships with other financial organizations and expand digital adoption amongst the population. Their vision is driving the ecosystem and thus influencing all the stakeholders," Digital Fifth said in a statement.
It further said Roy has issued the recent report on Digital Banking by NITI Aayog, which has provided a template for the Digital Bank Regulatory Framework for India and the report is expected to impact the Indian Banking and Fintech ecosystem significantly.
Roy, an officer of Indian Economic Service, has received various awards and accolades including for distinguished public servant.
