Challenges faced by island states amid climate change key focus of CDRI: PM

The challenges faced by island states due to are a key focus of efforts under the Coalition of Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) initiative, Prime Minister said on Thursday as President Andry Rajoelina praised him for India's leadership in promoting climate and disaster resilience.

recently joined the CDRI and is honoured to be part of this global partnership, Rajoelina said in a tweet.

"We are determined to bring our dynamic participation to it and to share with other countries our experience in the management of climate-related disasters," he said.

"I thank Prime Minister @narendramodi for India's leadership in promoting climate and disaster #resilience through this Coalition. I am convinced that our activities will be fruitful, with direct impacts on people's lives," the president said.

Tagging the Madagascar president's tweet, Modi said, "Thank you President @SE_Rajoelina . The challenges faced by Island States due to are a key focus of our efforts under the CDRI initiative to create resilient infrastructure."



Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday had pitched for resilient infrastructure with the use of modern technology and knowledge, saying this will not only help prevent disaster for the current generation but also for future generations.

"It is a shared dream and vision that we can and must translate into reality," he had said in a video address at the inaugural session of the fourth edition of the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)